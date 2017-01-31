THE LATEST The Westminster Dog Show is now including cats Jon Stewart mocks President Trump's executive orders on 'The Late Show' Johnny Depp's lavish lifestyle revealed: Actor spends $2M a month, at least Netflix Canada: What's good in February? More CONCERTS & EVENTS MORE NEWS Hate Valentine’s Day? You’re not alone in the anti-love movement 22 hours ago James Cameron dismisses ‘Mythbusters’ theory on ‘Titanic’ movie ending Jan 31, 2017 **LISTEN** "Here Comes The Sun" lost guitar solo Jan 21, 2017 How big businesses around the world are reacting to Trump’s travel ban Jan 30, 2017 WHAT'S HAPPENING More x Pause Auto-Update | Back to Top